KINGSTON, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri farmer accused of murdering two brothers from Wisconsin appeared in court Thursday morning.
Garland Joseph Nelson has been charged with 10 felonies, including first-degree murder. Law enforcement first swarmed Nelson’s farm in July.
Now, Nelson and his attorney have three weeks to plan their next move.
They asked the judge to waive Thursday’s formal arraignment and grant a continuance. The judge did grant the delay.
Meanwhile, the community is anxious for this to go to trial.
Ronnie Foley is a pastor at the First Baptist Church of Braymer, which is where Garland “Joey” Nelson sometimes sat in the pews with his family.
“My desire as a pastor, our desire as a church, and frankly the desire of the family, is that truth and the whole truth come out, regardless of what the truth is and how hurtful it may be,” he said. “I’ve had one personal conversation with him since July and that’s a private concert between a pastor and a person, so I really can’t comment on that.”
Foley said four generations of Nelsons worship at the church. The family has deep roots in the Braymer community. “And, a very good reputation except for one individual,” said Foley.
Foley’s church community has been uneasy. “It’s kind of like white background noise,” he said. “It’s always there but not always in the forefront.”
Church members are praying for the families of Nicholas and Justin Diemel, who are the murdered Wisconsin brothers. They are also praying for Nelson’s family, as well as for truth and justice.
“We don’t want to gloss over the truth, and if there’s justice to be served then it needs to be served,” Foley said.
Nelson will be in court again Nov. 14.
