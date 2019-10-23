ST. JOSEPH, MO (AP) -- Court documents say a man who is charged with a felony was driving drunk with a 2-, 4- and 10-year-old in his vehicle as he sped down a Missouri highway at 110 mph.
Thirty-three-year-old Justin Pike, of St. Joseph, was charged this week with child endangerment. The St. Joseph News-Press reports that he was stopped for speeding Sunday on Interstate 29 in Buchanan County. Court documents allege that Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers smelled alcohol on his breath and administered a sobriety test, which he failed.
He has been released on bond. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.