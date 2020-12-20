Kansas City police officers are investigating the 174th homicide in the city.

Bryce Pulliam, 29, was shot and killed this weekend in Kansas City. He was the victim of the homicide Saturday morning at 19th and Kansas Avenue in KCMO.
 
First responders took the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
 
Police have one person in custody.

If you have any additional information, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

