KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One male is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night.
Police were called to 71 Highway and Gregory Street for a pedestrian that was hit by a car just before 9:15.
Officers told KCTV5 News that the driver that hit the pedestrian then fled from the scene.
That male pedestrian is in critical, but stable condition.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.