GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after the male who was shot Tuesday evening called police himself. 

Officials were called to the 6500 block of E. 128th Street for a reported shooting.

When they arrived on the scene, they located one person in their 20's that called them because they had been shot. They were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Kansas City TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). 

