WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The KCK Fire Department was called to a massive fire at A-1 Barrel Company on Kansas Avenue in KCK this morning.
Before the fire department arrived, Felix Charles was one of the first on scene.
“I stepped out the office and I looked up the street and I saw some smoke and was like man looks like that building is on fire,” says Felix Charles the Sales Manager of Used Car Stars.
He quickly told several employees and they called the fire department.
“We saw a guy run out the building and fall on the ground and I thought maybe he might be on fire, so we ran up there and he just stumbled trying to get out,” says Charles.
Charles and neighboring business owner Tom Trible of Pron-Tow began hearing the loud noises.
“Just barrels exploding, boom the large blasts one after another,” says Trible.
Fire crews quickly arrived on scene, fighting the blaze.
One of their major concerns, the possible flammable substances inside the barrel reconditioning company and the flames and smoke spreading to the neighboring trailer park.
“Trailer park next door it could have gone that direction and my concern more than anything was the fumes,” says Trible.
Authorities did find acetone in the barrels but not much.
Tom is happy nobody was hurt, but now feels for the business that must pick up the pieces.
“All the small businesses are struggling at this time so to see their livelihood go up in flames that’s pretty brutal,” says Trible.
As of right now fire officials haven’t released what caused the fire.
