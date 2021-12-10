KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A major crash overnight in Kansas City that injured three people began when a driver stopped his vehicle in a lane of traffic in order to vomit on the interstate, police say.
Police and emergency medical crews responded to the scene on Interstate 35 near The Paseo at 2:28 early Friday morning. A man driving a white Dodge Shadow stopped in the far right northbound lane to vomit onto the road. While that car was stopped, a white Ford Edge drove into the back of the vehicle and shoved it into a concrete barrier, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
The driver who had been vomiting onto the roadway was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two people in the other vehicle were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Traffic was backed up following the incident. The scene was cleared shortly before 5 a.m.
