The November election is in 20 days, and Johnson County started sending mail-in ballots to voters Wednesday. They sent out more than 150,000 mail-in ballots, which as soon as you get your hands on those ballots, you will have some options on how they are returned, including using drop boxes.

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) - It’s all hands-on deck at the Johnson County Board of Elections Building as mail-in ballots were being prepped and sent out to the post office.

“Our voters can expect to receive them in their mailbox, which we are expecting by the end of the week and maybe the first part of next week,” Johnson County Elections Commissioner Connie Schmidt said.

Once voters get their hands on those ballots, they have choices on how to return them. They can use the regular post office, which Schmidt says if you do that, do it quickly.

“If they are going to do that, we encourage them to vote their ballot and put it in the postal system as soon as possible,” Schmidt said.

Or by using any of the eight drop-boxes set up across the county.

“That brings it directly back to the election office,” Schmidt said.

If in-person voting is your preference, you can do so starting Saturday at 9 a.m. at three new advanced voting locations.

“We will be at the Oak Park Mall in the old American Girls store on the lower level, at the Overland Park Convention Center, and at the Indian Creek Olathe Library,” Schmidt said.

Voters have three Saturdays and two full weeks to take advantage of advanced voting.

Johnson County voters can find a complete list of in-person early voting locations and hours of operation below.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.