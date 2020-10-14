JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) - It’s all hands-on deck at the Johnson County Board of Elections Building as mail-in ballots were being prepped and sent out to the post office.

“Our voters can expect to receive them in their mailbox, which we are expecting by the end of the week and maybe the first part of next week,” Johnson County Elections Commissioner Connie Schmidt said.

Once voters get their hands on those ballots, they have choices on how to return them. They can use the regular post office, which Schmidt says if you do that, do it quickly.

“If they are going to do that, we encourage them to vote their ballot and put it in the postal system as soon as possible,” Schmidt said.

Or by using any of the eight drop-boxes set up across the county.

“That brings it directly back to the election office,” Schmidt said.

If in-person voting is your preference, you can do so starting Saturday at 9 a.m. at three new advanced voting locations.

“We will be at the Oak Park Mall in the old American Girls store on the lower level, at the Overland Park Convention Center, and at the Indian Creek Olathe Library,” Schmidt said.

Voters have three Saturdays and two full weeks to take advantage of advanced voting.

Johnson County voters can find a complete list of in-person early voting locations and hours of operation below.