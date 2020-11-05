PLATTE CITY, MO (KCTV) -- We’re waiting on election results from a handful of states for the next President of The United States to be revealed.
Kansas and Missouri both counted ballots without any issues, and had results in before midnight on election day.
So what’s the hold-up in Nevada, Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina? The answer is mail-in ballots.
Every state saw record breaking numbers of mail-in and absentee votes.
Platte County, Missouri saw more than triple the amount from 2016. Yet, they were able to have them all counted shortly after the polls closed Tuesday.
That’s because Missouri allows mail-in ballots to be processed five days before election day.
“If we hadn’t been able to start the process five days before we would be may be getting results today or tomorrow,” Platte County Election Director Chris Hershey said.
Processing mail-in ballots takes a bipartisan team.
They compare the log of ballots checked in, to the envelopes in front of them. Then they check notarizations and compare the signature to the voter’s application.
“When they get a batch that looks good, everything looks right, they will open the envelope, separate the ballot from the envelope so the voter retains privacy and put them in stacks of 25, which makes it easy to scan and verify later on,” Hershey said.
All there is left to do when the polls close on election day is tabulate the votes, since they had already been processed and scanned.
Kansas can process the ballots as soon as they are received.
That’s why both states were able to release results Tuesday night.
But some states don’t allow election workers to process mail-in ballots until election day.
“In those upper mid-western states, not being able to start counting mail in ballots, or a huge number of them until election day, means that we end up waiting. We end up not getting results until Wednesday or Thursday or Friday,” Park University Professor of political science Dr. Matt Harris said.
Most laws and regulations when it comes to polling places and voting procedures are on the state level.
Some states may want to make changes to their laws following this very long week.
“States do react to the way elections play out. If it’s embarrassing or makes them look bad,” Harris said.
Pennsylvania is a state that does not allow mail-in votes to be processed until election day.
The state anticipated having issues, and initial efforts to change state law to allow the early opening and verification of mail-in ballots had bi-partisan support.
But the effort died after state republicans made other demands, such as scaling back the number of ballot drop-boxes.
Nevada sent a mail-in ballot to every registered voter, which is why the count there is taking so long.
The outstanding number of ballots is difficult to estimate since not all of those ballots will come back, and some are still coming in the mail.
Georgia allows mail-in ballots to be counted as they come in, but counties make their own decisions whether to scan them early.
North Carolina also allows mail-in ballots to be scanned early. But the state also allows mail-in ballots post marked November 3rd to be received and added to the total numbers until November 12.
