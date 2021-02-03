TAMPA, FL (KCTV) -- The Chiefs' star quarterback won't just be on the field Sunday night in Tampa. He'll also be starring in State Farm's first Super Bowl commercial, the insurance company has announced.
The ad will run sometime during Super Bowl 55's first half, and will feature Patrick Mahomes and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The company is also teasing "some memorable guests," but has not said who those guests will be.
Some behind-the-scenes footage will be shown during CBS' "Super Bowl's Greatest Commercials" program, which will air Wednesday at 7 p.m.
