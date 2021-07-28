(KCTV) -- Star Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' two Super Bowl appearances and MVP in his young career are hopefully only the beginning. But his rookie card is already tops in the league.
PWCC Marketplace announced Wednesday that a 2017 National Treasures NFL Shield Mahomes rookie card has sold for $4.3 million, big enough for the largest sale of an NFL card in history.
The sale was made with a private buyer. The previous record belonged to a 2000 Tom Brady Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket card, which sold for $3.1 million.
Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV earlier this year, Mahomes' second straight trip to the big game. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in 2020.
Some information from CBS Sports was used in this story.
