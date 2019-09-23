KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- For Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, there was only one way to celebrate beating the Ravens on Sunday.
They saw the Jonas Brothers in concert at the Sprint Center.
"We've got some new friends in the house that let us come by," the band said on stage to a near sold out crowd.
Mahomes' girlfriend posted a video on Instagram.
Mahomes and the Chiefs hosted the Jonas Brothers earlier in the day at their home opener at Arrowhead Stadium.
Mahomes threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns in the Chiefs’ 33-28 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Robinson had a touchdown catch while Tyreek Hill recovers from a broken collarbone
Kansas City scored four times in the second quarter for the second consecutive week, this time getting three touchdowns.
