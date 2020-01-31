MISSION, KS (KCTV) – A local sportswear printer is pumping out swag by the thousands for Chiefs fans and the gear was designed by Patrick Mahomes himself.
On Friday, KCTV5’s Kaci Jones got a look at how they were made.
She went to Hy-Vee because that is the only place where you can get your hands on the exclusive design. It says “For the Kingdom, Miami 2020” on it with Mahomes in the middle.
The company Ultimate Athletic Sportswear has been printing the shirts nonstop for five days.
Although Mahomes designed the shirt, he didn’t want it to be all about him. Instead, he wanted the shirts to shout out the Kingdom as well.
The shirts have a cartoon of Mahomes’ picture, his logo, and his autograph. As a finishing touch, there are of course palm trees for Miami.
And as red fever spreads across the nation, the unique design has become very popular.
“This Patrick Mahomes shirt is the number one selling shirt that we’ve ever done with an athlete, so it’s been great,” John Doole said. “There’s no doubt we want the Chiefs to win for the city, for everyone in the nation. There’s no doubt we would benefit from that by printing out more Patrick Mahomes t-shirts.”
Even though you can only buy the shirt at Hy-Vee, Doole is headed down to Miami for the big game and he said he’s taking some shirts with him to give out to fans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.