BONNE TERRE, MO (KCTV) -- If you felt an earthquake overnight, you're not alone.
The U.S. Geological Survey says there was a 2.6 magnitude earthquake about 2 a.m. Wednesday approximately four miles northeast of Bonne Terre, Missouri.
Bonne Terre is located about 58 miles southwest of St. Louis.
No other details were immediately available.
