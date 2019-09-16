CHASE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A 3.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded early Monday in central Kansas.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake was reported about 2:30 a.m. approximately 12 miles northwest of Cottonwood Falls.
Did anybody feel any shaking overnight??A 3.9 reported earthquake happened about 2:30am near Emporia.Please share your location and if you felt any shaking and I will pass along @KCTV5 #StormTrack5 pic.twitter.com/vUnnbvjl1K— Erin Little (@ErinKCTV5) September 16, 2019
There have been no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
