KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A local streetwear apparel company has partnered with the Chiefs on a limited-edition batch of clothing leading into the Chiefs playoff run.
The team announced a partnership with MADE MOBB as part of the NFL's local merchandise collaboration. On Friday night the crossroads-based shop will host a pop-up event showcasing hooded sweatshirts and t-shirts.
The partnership is a big step for the growing merchandise company. Vu Radley and Mark Launiu founded MADE MOBB nearly a decade ago as a part-time venture. They told KCTV5 they spent their first few years in business selling shirts out of the trunk of a car.
"We all had jobs and we would clock out and then clock in at MADEMOBB," Radley said.
The company expanded to a new space in the crossroads two years ago, leaving some of their former space for young entrepreneurs to showcase their own designs. The shop has also been involved in food distribution events and other community outreach during the pandemic.
"I'm originally from Samoa, a small village of 300 people. I was always taught if you're able, you should," he said.
Partnering with the Chiefs represents a milestone for the small business. Their limited line of clothing includes a hooded sweatshirt that reads "From the stadium to the streets" and a T-Shirt with "1422," the world-record decibel level set at a Chiefs home game, emblazoned on an arrowhead.
"With this Chiefs collaboration it's been crazy to do something on this high level," Radley said.
"We're very blessed, very fortunate," said Launiu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.