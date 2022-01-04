LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Macy's has announced it will be closing its Lee's Summit location in 2022.
That store is located at 900 NW Blue Parkway.
The company will close seven other stores across the county.
According a document on Macy's corporate site, the closing will happen in the first quarter of 2022.
This is the third Macy's location to close in the last two years. In 2020, the company shuttered its Prairie Village location. And in 2021, the store at the Independence Center also shut down.
The company has closed hundreds of stores over the last few years and has struggled during the pandemic.
The company did not immediately release why the eight stores would be closing or an exact date of closing.
This leaves three Macy's stores in the metro. Locations at Metro North Mall, in Overland Park, and at Town Center in Leawood will remain open.
