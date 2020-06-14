KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police in Kansas City are investigating who damaged a local lynching memorial.
The historic marker plaque once stood at Case Park, which is next to the Garment District and the West Bottoms.
The plaque itself was thrown over the hill and down a cliff.
On one side, it recalls the history of lynching in America. It shares the story of Levi Herrington on the other side, who was lynched in Kansas City in 1882.
KCTV5 News is still trying to find information about when it may have been damaged and when it could be repaired.
It was vandalized in Jan. 2019 with graffiti, as well.
The plaque was installed in Nov. 2018. Below is a video from just before it was unveiled.
