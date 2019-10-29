KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Fans will want to bundle up if they plan to get in line starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday to try and snag the limited number of floor wristbands at the Oak Street entrance. After those run out, fans will be directed to seats. All tickets are general admission.
“Oh, it would have been so fun out here,” Victoria Lowman, a Luke Bryan fan said.
Instead, the gate is locked off 255th Street in Louisburg at MC Farms as sleet dusted the large lights that won’t light up the farm for a concert Wednesday night.
“We were all really excited that there was something so big coming to a small town,” Lowman said.
Lowman lives just down the road and planned to head to Luke Bryan’s first scheduled tour stop in Louisburg on October 3.
“I swear, everybody I knew was planning to go. We had campers lined up here. People were going to stay here with us. I had a cousin in from Australia and he changed his flight to stay three extra weeks to go to the concert. It didn’t happen. He was really bummed,” Lowman said.
When Luke Bryan rescheduled for Wednesday in Louisburg, Lowman was ready for take two but admittedly a little less excited.
“At first we were like oh we will be fine. We aren’t dressing cute. We’ll dress like a snowman. Then as it got closer with snow and freezing rain. I thought they’d cancel completely,” Lowman said.
Instead, the Luke Bryan tour stop moved to the Sprint Center.
“That sucks. We just thought, it’s a farm tour that doesn’t go,” Lowman said.
Many who wanted to see Luke Bryan at the farm instead of the Sprint Center hope he’ll consider a take three in Louisburg.
“Oh yeah. I just wish he’d reschedule for the spring time or summer, not October,” Lowman said.
If you will be joining the line at 2 p.m., just remember doors are scheduled to open at 5 p.m. and the ticket time is 6 p.m.
Another heads up for fans, Farm Tour parking will not be honored at the Sprint Center. All parking purchased through Big Tickets will be refunded to the original card holder.
