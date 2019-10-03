LOUISBURG, KS (KCTV) -- Dust off those cowboy boots, Luke Bryan's Farm Tour is coming to Kansas on Thursday.
The country music superstar is on his way to Louisburg, Kansas. He will perform in the harvest fields at MC Farms on the south side of West 255th Street at Pflumm Road. The owners of MC Farms are preparing for 20,000 fans.
On top of the technical challenges of an outdoor concert, they’re dealing with a little bit of mud.
Storm Track 5 meteorologists are not expecting much rain Thursaday to bog down the equipment. However, owners are dealing with the saturation that’s already here. They have bulldozers and tow trucks on hand in case any cars get stuck.
“It should be fairly dry, and we have all the heavy equipment installed today, and I don’t think going forward it’ll be much of a problem. As far as cars parking, I definitely wouldn’t wear my best heels if you are coming out,” said Raelynn Rockwell, manager of MC Farms.
The parking lot opens at 2 p.m., gates to venue open at 5 p.m., and the show starts at 6 p.m.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office in coordination with several local law enforcement, EMS and fire personnel will be on site along with Bryan's staffing.
Event traffic is asked to come off of either U.S. Highway 169 and go east on West 255th Street, up Somerset Road to West 247th Street, over to Pflumm Road and down to Wet 255th Street. Or come off of Hwy. 69, west on West 247th Street to Pflumm Road and down to West 255th Street.
All side roadways will be closed off for the event traffic. Signage will be posted. App users: Click here for a copy of the route to get to the event.
“The idea behind this tour is to bring full production concerts to small towns that would not see larger scale shows,” shared Bryan. “Growing up in rural Georgia we had to drive to larger cities to see concerts. It is so exciting to watch each of these shows being built like a small city in itself in the empty pasture land of these farms. We can feel the pride from the people in these towns as well as the farmers and it takes everyone coming together to pull them off!!”
Tickets are available at www.lukebryan.com/FarmTour.
