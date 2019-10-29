KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Luke Bryan is escaping the winter storm and moving his outdoor concert indoors at the Sprint Center. Everyone who bought tickets to his early October show are welcome.
Earlier this month, concert goers watched the weather closely to see if Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour concert would even happen at MC Farms in Louisburg, Kansas.
“Daily looking at the forecast and it’s like, I don’t think it’s going to happen, and so they called it and said nope,” Danny Beckley, attending the Luke Bryan concert, said.
The concert was canceled the day of the original date, October 3, disappointing thousands of people who bought tickets.
“I was very disappointed whenever it got canceled because it was my first birthday celebration but it’s exciting that we get to go again,” Ronda Langford, also going to the Luke Bryan concert, said.
Fast forward a few weeks to the makeup concert date, October 30, and we’re in another predicament. Bad weather has threatened the Farm Tour again. But there’s a light at the end of this tunnel.
“We don’t have to get our boots all dirty and worry about the weather and the snow,” Langford said.
Bryan’s concert was moved inside to the Sprint Center.
“I’m definitely not opposed to it being inside,” Beckley said.
And don’t be surprised to find fans braving the cold to be first in line because this time all tickets for both the floor and seating bowl will be general admission.
Guests can start lining up for GA wrist bands Wednesday at 2 p.m. and doors open at 5 p.m.
