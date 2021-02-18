KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City has lost a barbecue icon.

LC Richardson has died at age 86. He’s the LC in LC’s Barbecue.

For 35 years, LC served up some of Kansas City’s best barbecue in his restaurant on Blue Parkway near the stadium complex. It was popular spot with Chiefs and Royals fans.

LC actually got his start as a chef at Kauffman Stadium, then used the money he saved for retirement to open the restaurant.

If you ever dined in, there’s a good chance you met LC, and you may not have even known it.

“Every time I’ve come in here, he’s been sitting in that chair. And for a long time, I didn’t really realize who he was," said Keith Curington. “Then I started thinking, that might be LC, and one day I just finally asked, hey are you LC? And with a smile he said yes, and I told him he did great work.”

Over the years, LC built a base of loyal customers, who kept coming back for his ribs, burnt ends, and more.

“I remember being here, and just watching him go and turn the meat, and just how meticulous he was about when things had to be turned”, said Stephen Hill. “It just let you know that he cared about the barbecue that he was serving, and obviously about the community he was serving it to.”

Another longtime customer said “I remember when he started, he used to barbecue outside, and take it in. I just can’t believe he’s gone.”

A public visitation for LC Richardson will be held on Saturday, Feb. 27 from 4-7 p.m. at the Watkins Heritage Chapel on Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard in Kansas City.

A private funeral will be held at a later time in Jackson, Mississippi.