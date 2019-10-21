KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Time after time, truck drivers have found out the hard way that their big rig is too big to make it under a Kansas City railroad bridge, leaving authorities looking for a way to keep this from reoccurring.
The railroad bridge over at Wilson Road and Independence Avenue has been the site for multiple semi accidents for years, including a crash over the weekend in which a 53-foot trailer was torn to shreds after going under it.
For northeast Kansas City residents like Eric Fountain, the sight of semi-trucks causing traffic backups after clipping the bridge is all too common, and despite the flashing lights, it still remains an issue.
“I’ve lived here for 49 years, and I can’t think of a year when it hasn’t happened multiple times,” Fountain said.
“When are the drivers going to start paying attention to it height wise,” neighbor Michael Shaeffer asked.
The history of vehicular destruction is brutal at the bridge, with trucks being wedged beneath it, tipped over at it, or even left twisted and torn to shreds trying to go through.
While the mess is eventually cleaned up, it is a continual headache for nearby residents.
“They get towed away, but it’s there for a couple of hours,” Fountain said. “It jams up traffic and it’s a general nuisance.”
Many agencies have tried to address the problem. Kansas City Public Works spokesperson Maggie Green said the city has tried installing advanced warning signs near the bridge at a cost to the city of approximately $1,800.
“Knowing that we’ve heard these concerns, we have installed advanced warning signs that are about 300 feet apart, leading up to the bridge in both directions,” Green said.
The city itself doesn’t own the bridge, however. That responsibility falls to the Kansas City Terminal Railway, which told KCTV5 News they’ve had to spend approximately $100,000 in roughly the past ten years just on their own signage, repairs and more all due to trucks tearing through the bridge.
Despite the efforts to curb the issue, it’s still a problem.
“We’ve tried in the past to communicate that to GPS companies so that when commercial vehicle drivers are in that corridor, they’ll be kind of warned not to take that route,” Green said, adding that they are also constantly measuring the bridge’s vertical distance. “We have a few low bridges that we know about, so this is one that we’re regularly measuring to make sure there are no changes.”
As far as raising the bridge or lowering the roadway, the city says both options would require significant investment.
In the meantime, accidents at the railroad bridge will continue to cause headaches for both the city and the railroad, will continue to expend police department resources and will cause traffic issues every time a semi-truck overturns or clips this bridge.
“We’re tired of it. We hope they can fix it,” Fountain said. “We hope there’s a solution because it’s tiresome.”
