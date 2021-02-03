OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- If you heard a big boom in south Overland Park on Wednesday morning, you may be wondering what's going on.
Here's what the city tells KCTV5 News what they know.
The city, Overland Park Police Department and Overland Park Fire Department are aware of a loud blast or explosion sound in south Overland Park. Reports of the sound came in from 143rd to 167th streets and Quivira to U.S. 69 shortly before 9 a.m.
No injuries or significant damage have been reported.
The fire and police departments have investigated possible sources, including construction demolition, power transformers or sonic booms. Permitted construction contractors in the area report no blasting operations this morning. Evergy reports no power outages in the area.
"Some who heard the sound believe it could have been a sonic boom created by an aircraft, however we have been unable to confirm this as a cause," the city says.
