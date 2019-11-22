KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City woman recently uncovered $100,000 on a Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket.
Quinthella Randolph won the first $100,000 top prize in the “Blazin’ 7s Crossword” ticket.
The winning ticket was purchased at Disabled American Veterans, 14605 E. Highway 40, in Kansas City.
“Blazin’ 7s Crossword” is a $5 Scratchers game with more than $9.7 million in remaining prizes, including four more $100,000 top prizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.