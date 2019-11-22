Blazin’ 7s Crossword

Quinthella Randolph won the first $100,000 top prize in the “Blazin’ 7s Crossword” ticket.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City woman recently uncovered $100,000 on a Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket. 

The winning ticket was purchased at Disabled American Veterans, 14605 E. Highway 40, in Kansas City.

“Blazin’ 7s Crossword” is a $5 Scratchers game with more than $9.7 million in remaining prizes, including four more $100,000 top prizes.

