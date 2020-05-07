KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Put down Tinder, and start putting up your tripod.
There’s a new social experiment in town called KC Blind Love: Quarantined Edition.
Friends, Ashley Sivils and Blake Thomazin, launched the virtual concept.
"It started when the lockdown happened. I was like, 'Oh my gosh! We can’t go on dates for a whole month! What are we going to do,'" Sivils said.
It’s a riff off the wildly popular Netflix series Love is Blind.
The duo sets up singles on dates that are live streamed to the world every Friday night on Instagram.
Can you imagine your mom adding in her two-cents while you’re on a date?
Daters are blindfolded for the first part of the date, and they keep it on until the hosts say they can take it off.
“It’s kind of a social experiment to try to figure out what the conversation will be like when the blindfolds are on and how they’ll react when they take them off” Thomazin says.
The two have seen a lot of fun moments and awkward moments.
But let’s be serious, the more awkward the more the audience seems to like it -- this is for entertainment after all.
To apply, daters fill out a quick form on Instagram and usually within the week they’re off on a live virtual date.
KC Blind Love is keeping Sivils and Thomazin busy during quarantine. They’re working on the show a couple of hours every day.
Moving beyond the swipe, singles are hinging on the hope that love is truly blind.
With the end of quarantine on the horizon, the ladies say they want to keep going with the social experiment.
For now the service is free.
