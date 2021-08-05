SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- The local housing market has been heating up for the past few years, leaving many people pondering whether to sell their home.
The Jones family in Shawnee experienced firsthand both sides of the market as they both sold their current home, and purchased a new one.
Ryan and Quinn Jones, and their kids, had already been thinking about finding a larger place.
"We were looking for a little more room, a little more square footage," Quinn explained.
But as they saw home prices steadily increasing, up more than 18% from last summer according to the National Association of Realtors, they saw an opportunity.
"The Kansas City housing market really pushed us over the edge," Ryan said.
The Joneses said they had 20 showings of their house on its first day on the market, more than 10 the next day, and decided on offers soon after.
Their realtor, Blake Nelson, sees this pattern constantly.
"It's crazy and exciting," Nelson said. "It keeps me on my toes."
But with the excitement of selling a house comes the new challenges of buying or renting a new place. Because new houses are selling quickly, and at higher prices, many buyers are waiving traditional rights like appraisals and inspections to make their bids more competitive.
Nelson said he has been doing more and more education with his clients recently. Despite the increased prices, the number of sales in the Midwest have also increased nearly 20 percent from summer 2020.
"With the market the way it is I'm telling my clients 'let's sit down, let's talk about it, let's get educated,' he said.
The Jones family met frustration several times, offering more than 10 percent above asking price on a couple of different places. In some cases it wasn't enough.
"The pros you get selling a house are the cons you get buying a house," Ryan quipped.
Nelson has started to see the market tapering off toward the end of this summer. He and other realtors believe it will peak soon if it hasn't already.
"I think the volatility will kind of subside and we will kind of slow down a bit," he said.
Even in a hot market, the Jones family found a new home that suited their needs. KCTV5 asked them what their best advice for new buyers might be.
"I think having a good realtor is a big benefit," Quinn said, referring to Blake.
Her husband agreed.
"It's an exciting time to live in Kansas City," Ryan added. "The market's hot."
