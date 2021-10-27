KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Longtime Fox 4 Kansas City news anchor Mark Alford announced Wednesday morning that he is running for a seat with the United States House of Representatives.
Alford said he is running for the U.S. House's Fourth Congressional District in Missouri, a seat currently held by Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.), who is making a run for U.S. Senate.
The former anchor had released a video earlier this week espousing that part of the reason he left Fox 4 after 23 years was because he felt the newsroom was a hostile location for a Christian conservative with respect for law enforcement and for small businesses.
Alford made the announcement on talk radio host Pete Mundo's 710-KCMO radio show, telling Mundo that he has always wanted to run for office, but felt like his calling could be best utilized in the newsroom. As time went on, Alford said he felt like a fish swimming upriver. It was time to get out of news and into politics, he said.
