KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Matt Besler, a fixture of Kansas City professional soccer for more than a decade, announced on Wednesday morning that he's hanging up his cleats for good.
"I've decided to officially retire from playing professional soccer," Besler said over Twitter. "I'm incredibly grateful for the experiences and relationships the game brought me. My career was made possible by the help of many other people (and a lot of luck)."
November 10, 2021
Besler, from Overland Park, was drafted by the then-Kansas City Wizards in 2009 after an All-American college soccer career at Notre Dame. The Blue Valley West product spent almost his entire 13-year professional career in Kansas City, anchoring the Wizards team that then became known as Sporting Kansas City. He was on the U.S. Men's National Team and played in the 2014 FIFA World Cup for the United States.
Besler's lone season outside of Kansas City was for FC Austin in Texas, where he signed in for the 2021 season after Sporting KC had decided not to re-sign him following the 2020 season.
One of the most accomplished and beloved players in #SportingKC history has announced his retirement from Major League Soccer.Congrats on an incredible career, @MattBesler. Thank you for everything.— x - Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) November 10, 2021
