KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs fans have rolled out the red and gold carpet for Sterling Mahomes, the newborn daughter of Patrick and Brittany.
But for one local basketball coach, the birth of the child brought a unique connection to the star quarterback.
Sterling Burgette, born and raised in Kansas City, often goes by the nickname "Coach" at his workplace.
He details cars at Rob Sight Ford, where he's worked for 34 years. In his spare time, he coaches youth basketball teams.
He's thrilled the Mahomes gifted their baby with a name as rare and beautiful as the metal it describes, a name he's always been proud to have.
"I got to meet 7 or 8 Sterlings in my life," Sterling said, grinning. "You just can't fathom it."
That's not the only coincidence that tickled him this weekend. Saturday, the day Patrick Mahomes became a dad, was also his 57th birthday.
"The birthday deal, that's the man upstairs," he said.
Ever his daughters texted him about baby Mahomes. Sterling Burgette has been texting his friends, family and coworkers, too.
Bobby Sight used to play for Burgette as a child. He now works at the dealership, which is run by his family.
The news gave him a laugh, too.
"There's no better name on no better day that that could happen," he said.
Coincidence aside, Burgette is feeling the same as nearly every Chiefs fan. He's glad the Mahomes family is settling into Kansas City life.
"I just hope they have a healthy, happy baby," Burgette said. "We're thankful they're here. God bless them. I hope they do well."
