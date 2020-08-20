OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The mayor of Olathe has died.
Michael Copeland was the longest-serving mayor the city has ever had. He was just 58 years old.
John Bacon will now be assuming the role of acting mayor. He has served on city council since the 90's.
“I can’t begin to say how much Mike will be missed. I lost a great friend of 40 years, and the community lost a true advocate and cheerleader who loved Olathe. Olathe loved Mike as well. We will do our best to carry on his legacy," Bason said.
Copeland first joined the Olathe City Council in 1993, and was elected mayor in 2001. He first moved to Olathe from California to play football at MidAmerica Nazarene University.
"He fell in love with the community he would one day lead and champion. His contributions in Olathe and the region are numerous," the city said in a release.
The city went on to say:
One of Mike’s greatest joys was championing Olathe children’s causes. He created the Olathe Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund which has raised over $1.5 million dollars for Olathe children’s charities. He personally read to thousands of Olathe school children through his “I Read with Mayor Mike” children’s literacy initiative which was recognized by the Points of Life Foundation and First Lady Laura Bush who visited Olathe to highlight the program.
Under Mike’s leadership as Mayor, the City of Olathe transformed from a bedroom community to a premier city and regional powerhouse. Olathe grew by nearly 50,000 residents, added 18 parks and 29 miles of trails, miles of new roads and major projects such as the Olathe Community Center, City Hall, the Indian Creek Library, the Santa Fe Railroad grade separation and most recently, Lake Olathe Park. The city government blossomed into one of the nation’s highest performing. Resident satisfaction for quality of city services and quality of life in Olathe has become some of the highest in the nation, and Olathe has been consistently recognized as one of the safest cities and best cities in which to live.
Mike was not only engaged in Olathe, but throughout the region. He served on the Bi-State Commission, the KVC Board of Directors, the Union Station Board of Directors, and the University of Kansas Hospital Authority Board. He also participated in numerous philanthropic groups and activities.
The popular Mayor had friends throughout the community and was said to have never met a stranger. He was considered Olathe’s greatest cheerleader and an incredibly humble leader. That being said, Copeland believed his most important role was as a father and husband. He leaves behind his wife Maria, and children Olivia, Abigail and Joshua.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.