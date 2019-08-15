KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Riptide Raceway, the longest mat racing water slide in the Midwest, debuts next summer at Oceans of Fun water park.
It is the first thrill attraction added to the water park since 2013 when Oceans of Fun and Worlds of Fun were conjoined.
Construction will begin this fall after Oceans of Fun closes for the season.
The attraction will take guests five stories high before they speed down four side-by-side tunnels atop a soft foam mat. Riders in each lane will race more than 476 feet to be the first to reach the finish line as they make the journey down a winding hillside, around a tight 360-degree loop and through a rapid final descent before splashdown.
“With its thrilling twists and competitive elements, Riptide Raceway is sure to be an instant fan-favorite,” said Tony Carovillano, Worlds of Fun’s vice president and general manager. “We’re constantly looking for new ways to delight our guests, whether it’s an event like the international street festival Grand Carnivale that debuted this summer, to great new dining venues, and now this exciting water park attraction. Our collection of rides, slides, and immersive events provides a complete lineup of family entertainment that’s unmatched in the region.”
Riptide Raceway is being designed and manufactured by WhiteWater.
It will replace Diamond Head, one of the park’s original water slides that opened in 1982.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.