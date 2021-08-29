CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Clay County Sheriff's Office announced the passing of a long-time member of their team on Sunday.
Sergeant Scott Boyum died Saturday after a long-term illness, according to the agency.
"We are heartbroken for his family and coworkers," the office said in a release.
Boyum had been with the office since 1999. Most recently, he was assigned to the Detention Unit.
