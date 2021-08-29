GENERIC: Clay County Sheriff's Office

CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Clay County Sheriff's Office announced the passing of a long-time member of their team on Sunday.

Sergeant Scott Boyum died Saturday after a long-term illness, according to the agency.

"We are heartbroken for his family and coworkers," the office said in a release. 

Boyum had been with the office since 1999. Most recently, he was assigned to the Detention Unit. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.