INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) - An Independence absentee polling place is supposed to close at five Monday night, but there is a long line of people waiting to cast their vote before Election Day Tuesday. KCTV5 News spoke to people about their wait and why they decided to vote Monday instead of on Election Day.
Voters bundled up Monday morning and went to the polls. Some for the second of third time in the last week.
“The lines were extremely long, so I decided to turn around and go back home,” Jackson County voter Jeanette Williams said.
Williams decided she’d give it one more try Monday.
“I’m much closer than I was the last couple of days, so no. I’m staying today,” Williams said.
Shanae Gibbs says her friend went to the wrong polling place Monday, so after casting her ballot Monday morning she came back to wait in line for her friend.
“We need every vote. Every vote counts. It’s a very serious election, so I was actually surprised and happy to see everybody out today,” Gibbs said.
As for the long line, sometimes around the block, people KCTV5 News talked to saw it as a positive sign.
“I was very proud that people were actually coming out and voting,” Gibbs said.
“I think it’s simple. Everybody’s nice. Everybody’s talkative. Made some friends so it makes it a lot easier. I think tomorrow is a little bit more stressful,” Jackson County voter Nick Nicholls said.
Voters we spoke with say Tuesday isn’t an option for them. They’re either out of town or don’t have the time to wait in lines likely even longer than this one.
Polls in Eastern Jackson County open at 6 a.m. Tuesday. That’s the next and final opportunity you have to vote in this election.
