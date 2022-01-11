KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- As the omicron variant continues to quickly spread in and around the Kansas City metro, long lines are forming at the local locations where the sparse tests are available.
One of the bigger testing efforts has been taking place at the KCATA facility at 78th Street and Prospect Avenue. Those spots are full for Tuesday and Wednesday, but click here for more information on this.
There's also the parking lot outside of Kauffman Stadium, which is by appointment-only. Those appointments are also full, but more appointment times will be made available next week for Jan. 17-19. Click here for more information on that.
Reporter Taylor Johnson has the story:
