LONE JACK, MO (KCTV) - With many area firework shows canceled over coronavirus concerns, people are starting to turn to their backyards for Fourth of July fun.
In the fireworks business, you're always hoping for a boom year.
“From now on until the fourth we're just going to get busier and busier,” Jordan Gramlich with Pyro City in Lone Jack said.
For Pyro City, it's a chance to show off the sizzle, the kind families look forward to every fourth. With fewer large-scale professional displays this year, they're getting creative stocking up on smoke bombs and fountains for backyard shows.
In store scanners will even show you what they look like in the night sky.
For people who don't want to be indoors, many stores are even offering online sales for the first time.
“This is the first year I bought online just because it was easier,” Brittany DePetre said.
That means employees are helping some customers buy their own firecrackers for the first time in years.
Gramlich is talking people through safety tips like using punk sticks and keeping a bucket of water on hand.
