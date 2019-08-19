JOHNSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A beef operation located near Lone Jack is ceasing operations following lawsuits by neighbors over a possible expansion.

In a post to social media on Monday, the operators of the Valley Oaks Steak Company said their business had become “a lightning rod for individuals and organizations opposed to animal agriculture operations.”

The operation had approximately 900 head of cattle during its two years, and in the post the company said it had not received any complaints of environmental concerns. They also said they were trying to reduce the “carbon footprint involved in long supply chains” by selling to local retailers and restaurants.

More than 140 property owners filed class action suit late last month against Valley Oaks, saying the operation brought noise, odors and pests to the area and saying that the company’s plans for expansion would only worsen the issues.

Some of the stiffest opposition to the proposed expansion came from staff at the nearby Powell Gardens. CEO Tabitha Schmidt said her group’s concerns were over the flies and other insects that can come with operation a cattle feedlot.

“If pests increase significantly, they could eat the garden. They could bite the visitors,” she told KCTV5 News.

Staff at Valley Oaks contest these claims, calling them part of a “fear-mongering campaign against our operation.”

