OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a threat made against Shawnee Mission West High School on Friday.
Overland Park police spokesman John Lacy said a threat was made on Snapchat to current students about 12:45 p.m.
The school is located at 8800 W. 85th St.
The Snapchat had a picture of the school with "threatening language," indicating everyone should get out, Lacy said.
Several students received the threat, according to Lacy.
Police say they know who did it, but they are not in custody.
A lockdown was lifted about 2:30 p.m.
Calls to the Shawnee Mission School District were not immediately returned for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.