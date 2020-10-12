JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – Here is a list of Johnson County early voting locations.
- Oak Park Mall in the former American Girl store - 11149 W 95th St, Overland Park, KS 66214
- Overland Park Convention Center at 6000 College Blvd, Overland Park
- Olathe Indian Creek Library at 16100 W 135th St, Olathe
- Arts and Heritage Center at 8788 Metcalf Ave, Overland
- Park Hilltop Conference Center at 7700 W 143rd St, Overland Park
- Johnson County Election Office at 2101 E Kansas City Road, Olathe
- Johnson County Northeast Offices at 6000 Lamar Ave, Mission
- Johnson County Sunset Office Building at 11811 S Sunset Dr, Olathe
- New Century Fieldhouse at 551 New Century Pkwy, Gardner
- Okun Fieldhouse at 20200 Johnson Dr, Shawnee
