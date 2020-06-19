KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Troost Avenue, which is known as the racial dividing line in Kansas City, became a symbol of unity on Friday night.
This Juneteenth, people of different faiths and races joined together to pray on Troost. The hourlong, socially distant human prayer chain allowed supporters to stand in solidarity against injustice along the very stretch of road that is often called the “Troost Wall.”
Samuel Smith with Pray KC said, “In light of all of the anger, in light of all of the pain, in light of all of the hurt and racial conversations that are taking place. That when they see the picture of this wall that has been formed on Troost, that they will know hope is alive. There is unity.”
Pastor Greg Ealey with Colonial Presbyterian Church said, “Peace is not the absence of conflict. It’s the presence of truth.”
On Friday night, people who want better stood together filling more than an estimated 10-mile stretch of Troost Avenue, a street that is part of KC’s history.
“Blacks could not come so far on Troost,” explained Cassandra Wainwright with the Concerned Clergy Coalition of Kansas City. “Whites lived on the West Side blacks had to stay on the East Side.”
Pastor Ealey said, “What is the place in our city that represents the most division? The most brokenness? The divide? So we said, ‘You know what? Let’s pray the walls of Troost down so that Troost is no longer a wall of division.’ It’s a wall of unity.”
They chose to gather on Juneteenth 2020.
“First of all, it’s the day of emancipation,” said Ealey. “Secondly, for those slaves who were in Texas, it was two and half years later before they heard about it. It is a reminder of the injustices that have been happening for years that we have to address.”
“Though the race discussion is a long one, it’s a tedious one because there is no way 400 years of oppression and being disenfranchised and marginalized is going to occur overnight,” Wainwright said. “But, if we stay at the table and we are committed to bring unity in our city, together we will make a difference.”
“It’s a silent prayer, standing in solidarity with those who feel silenced and unheard,” said Jonathan Thomas, President of Civil Righteousness, Inc. “We take the subject of what we hope for -- whether it’s justice or peace or mercy or love or forgiveness -- we take that and we write it and put it over our mouths so that becomes the outward expression that’s inside of us.”
As the prayer ended, faith leaders hoped it would be the beginning of meaningful conversations and healing in Kansas City.
“I want to say to those living East or West of Kansas City that today we are making history,” Wainwright said. “Today, we are making a change. No matter what has gone on. No matter if it’s gentrification, whether it’s injustice. We will never forget our past, but we will use our past to catapult us to our future.”
