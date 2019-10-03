KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The movie Joker opens tonight amid concerns of violence. Here’s why some who went, thought twice about it.
The concern about Joker isn’t so much that it’s violent, but that its violent character could be a rallying cry for those already teetering towards doing harm. It’s a concern bolstered by reports of chatter on the dark web where there are vague threats that are not specific to any theater.
One local pair of moviegoers had a serious talk before getting tickets.
“We thought about not going,” Carter Rock said, “and maybe waiting like three weeks and catch a matinee.”
“It’s a small percentage that this will actually happen, but shootings are becoming so real that it’s like, it could happen,” said Madison Womack.
Alamo Drafthouse said it would be adding security on opening weekend for all of its 40 locations. Not because of any specific threat. but because they had guests ask about it and they want people to feel comfortable.
Greg Bosko from Overland Park was leaving an early showing. He said what made the film so worthwhile, to him, is exactly what makes it so sensitive.
“If people don’t feel comfortable, they don’t want to see it, they probably shouldn’t or they should wait,” he said. “This movie is more of a self-reflection of humanity, more than it is a concrete solid villain.”
As for the couple who hesitated, the number reason for committing was same as the others’ we met: a love of cinema.
“I went to film school, so I want to see this opening night,” Rock said.
