LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Removing a nearly 100-foot-tall tree takes some work, especially if that massive white pine tree is filled with buzzing bees.
On Friday, KCTV5’s Emily Rittman took us behind the scenes to show us how three local companies teamed up to take down a “bee tree” in Lawrence.
“One of the hardest parts of my job as an arborist is to decide when a beautiful older tree needs to come out,” said Dan Parker-Timms, who owns Shamrock Tree Service. “The joke is that it needs to come out before they fall on your house.”
“When you see that many bees coming and going, you know there is a huge cavity inside of the tree,” he said.
Rittman sent a GoPro camera inside a section of the tree to show the rotted wood that had turned into a honeycomb haven.
“Looking inside the cavity of that tree was like looking into a seething ocean of bees,” said Parker-Timms.
The hollow tree sat precariously close to a Shamrock Tree Service customer’s home. Bees had claimed the prone-to-topple tree as a home of their own.
Michael Pitts, who also owns the tree service, said, “I would say there is in excess of 100,000 bees in that log. That would be a guess.”
Pitts is also a hobbyist beekeeper, so he joined Parker-Timms and crews from Blue Hat Crane to safely remove the approximately 87-year-old tree and save the bees.
“To safely cut above the upper bee and below the lowest bee and then move them without rattling them too much,” explained Parker-Timms.
They were prepared for the worst. They had a bee smoker on hand just in case the bees got upset. But when asked if anyone got stung, Pitts said, “No, absolutely not. Everything went flawlessly.”
They closed off all the bee entrances the night before. Then, they used a track-mounted lift to take the tree down piece by piece. When they removed the bee section, they closed it off with plywood “before the bees found out about it,” Pitts said.
The section filled with bees weighed just under 2,000 pounds. That nice dark, insulated “bee mansion” was transported to Pitts’ property to let the bees live the “country life” while continuing to pollinate.
“Our hope is that they stay in the original home for as long as they wish,” he said.
“As far as I know, those bees are happy,” Parker-Timms said.
