KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court announced that it is blocking President Donald Trump’s attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
That means that, at least for now, children who were brought to the United States illegally are safe from deportation.
The decision means hundreds of thousands can breathe a sigh of relief and continue pursuing their American Dream. However, not everyone is happy. So, KCTV5’s Abigael Jaymes spoke with local Dreamers and U.S. Senate Candidate Kris Kobach about the Supreme Court’s decision.
Local Dreamers were celebrating a victory after the Supreme Court ruled to continue DACA. It’s a battle they said they’ve been fighting for years.
Alma Ortiz and Liliana Hernandez were at work when they found out about the Supreme Court’s ruling.
“It was a relief,” said Ortiz. “We could finally breath.”
“A few minutes after the decision came, my daughter text me and she’s like, ‘Mom, DACA lives. You’re safe,’” said Hernandez.
The two came separately from Mexico as teenagers. Since then, they’ve graduated college, created a livelihood, and have started families here in the Kansas City area.
Hernandez said, “It would be very scary to go back, because what am I going back to? I don’t know my city.”
DACA protects young immigrants who came to the United States as children from deportation and grants them access to work permits. The Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision is a reprieve for nearly 650,000 recipients known as “Dreamers.”
For U.S. Senate Candidate Kris Kobach, the decision is disappointing.
He said, “The decision… on one hand you can see it as a victory for the Trump administration because DACA can be eliminated. All nine justices agree. But five justices are saying you can’t do it the way you did, you have to jump through these regulatory hoops.”
Kobach was the first attorney to file a lawsuit challenging DACA in 2012. On Thursday, the U.S. Senate Candidate said that with 40 million people out of work we should be focusing on U.S. citizens.
“Remember, we have millions of recent college graduates who are U.S. citizens,” said Kobach. “Our own kids are looking for jobs and can’t find them.”
For Ortiz and Hernandez, they said they remain hopeful.
“I feel like this is the beginning,” said Ortiz. “A lot of people are starting to realize what DACA truly means. It’s not just a piece of paper, or a piece of plastic. It’s our life.”
Justice Roberts wrote in the decision that the government failed to give an adequate justification for ending the federal program. The administration could try again to shut it down by offering a more detailed explanation for its action, but that process would likely take many months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.