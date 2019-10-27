KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- CBS News has a new documentary that features people from right here in Kansas City.
The documentary explores the rise of open relationships of all forms.
The people from Kansas City, Kansas were interviewed by news crews at KCTV5 this past summer after someone stole their flag. It was a unique take on the American flag and blended in the pride flag.
The husband, wife and girlfriend said they want to openly explain their unconventional lifestyle so people can learn more and judge less.
“It's a triad monogomous relationship which sounds kind of weird,” one of the three Kansas Citians said. “We do have the three of us. But, yeah, we don’t date anyone else. We don't see anyone else. It's not necessarily an open relationship.”
