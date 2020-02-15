KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Today, people who got on the KC Streetcar got a beautiful surprise. They were greeted not only by sounds on the outside, but also on the inside.
Most of the time when you ride the KC streetcar it looks a lot like this but earlier today some people got a beautiful surprise,
Black history inspired entertainment took over a couple of the streetcars this afternoon, featuring music groups such as NuBlvckCity.
“I was a little confused, but I got into it,” said Max Dugan. “It’s kind of cool to see and something different, unexpected.”
“I think it’s fabulous,” Stephanie Neiger said. “I’m really waiting for this guy to start playing his saxophone,” she said with a laugh.
“Seeing people getting on like, ‘What’s going on?’ and then at the end of the stop they are clapping with us or singing along, it was great,” said Royce Sauce Handy an MC and Rapper with NuBlvckCity.
There was spoken word and live artwork from JT Daniels, an illustrator and muralist.
“A lot of my artwork focuses on diversity, representation and inclusion,” he said. “When kids get a chance to see someone that looks like me, that looks like them… seeing/doing that, it makes them ask questions like, ‘You do it professionally?’ I’m like, ‘Yea.’ ‘I didn’t know I can do that.’”
This was the Second Annual KC Streetcar Black History Celebration and the first time the talent were actually on board. However, it definitely won’t be the last.
“We are constantly trying to find how the streetcar can be a part of the community and add to the whole social experience about riding the streetcar,” said Donna Mandelbaum, Communications Director for KC Streetcar.
“Black history sometimes is about just being around everyone else in your city and just like vibing with each other, you know?” JT said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.