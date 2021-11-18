JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- For nearly a year, KCTV5's Greg Payne has been following the case of a Kansas City man who is fighting for his freedom.
Keith Carnes has been behind bars for years for a crime he claims he never committed.
Today’s evidentiary hearing for Carnes was very short and was virtual, but several people appeared outside the Jackson County Courthouse to show support for Carnes as the hearing was going on.
“It’s time to bring Mr. Carnes home,” yelled one of the supporters.
There was a unified message today from those fighting for Keith Carnes to be set free.
“The greatest integrity that they can show today: this is ridiculous, that this is nonsense, and let him go home and be with his family. Free Keith Carnes,” said another supporter.
Carnes was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2003 murder of 24-year-old Larry White.
That is a crime Carnes says he never committed.
Back in December, the Missouri Supreme Court appointed a special master for Carnes’ case after his defense team filed new evidence at the Missouri Supreme Court.
The evidence highlighted:
- A lack of physical evidence to connect Carnes with the crime scene
- Discovery of documents forged with Carnes’ signature
- Two prime witnesses recanting their statements
His defense team also believes there was foul play by Carnes’ initial attorney, who they say represented another suspect in the case.
“We have a man who is clearly innocent who has been robbed of his life 18 years,” said one of Carnes’ supporters.
According to recent court documents, there’s a police report and a confidential informant the defense team didn't know about prior to Carnes being found guilty.
Last month, the attorney general filed a motion requesting to protect the identity of that informant.
“Essential, critical evidence was withheld by the police from both the prosecutor and the defense that would have exonerated Keith Carnes 18 years ago,” said one of the supporters while at a podium.
This morning's hearing involved only reviewing affidavits and documents in the case.
KCTV5 News spoke with Carnes’ mother Eve Moffatt. She hopes she doesn’t have to go another holiday season without her son.
“I’d like to see him home as soon as possible, I just want him home,” Moffatt said.
Carnes’ case will be submitted by the end of the month and then the judge will make a decision on what happens next.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.