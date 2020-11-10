KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Wednesday's observance of Veteran's Day at the Liberty Memorial will look a little different because of the pandemic.
The observance will be held outside the World War I Museum and will include a "Legacy Jump." 20 veterans will skydive together on to the grounds.
One man who will be participating is World War II veteran, Thomas DeCarlo.
"I got a good trainer and I hope and pray the weather is nice," DeCarlo said.
You will be able to watch the group arrive around 6:30 a.m. live on KCTV5 News Wednesday, November 11th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.