KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Felicia Green is a nurse and she needed a getaway like no other. What she didn’t need was humiliation and that’s what she says happened.
“It’s wrong. I think it’s wrong,” passenger Felicia Green said.
Green says it was earlier this month. She stood in line with her husband for a getaway to Florida. Green, a seasoned traveler, waited at security and passed through the body scanner.
“It was just like this and she said, ‘let me check your hair’,” Green said.
Green says she was pulled into a separate area to check her hair and was so stunned she didn’t know what to say.
“She walked completely around my entire body and visually scanned my head,” Green said. “I was like get me out of here. I cannot believe this just happened.”
Green says since telling her friends about her experience, she’s hearing similar stories, particularly from women of color. One friend she says builds in extra time to each trip because she knows she’ll get pulled aside for a hair check.
“I’ve gone through the TSA checkpoint with wet hair, relaxed wet hair with a baseball cap on, that didn’t happen, this is the first time that I went through a TSA checkpoint and had my hair checked,” Green said.
Green says she happily abides by security precautions everywhere she goes, but just wishes she’d had the courtesy of an explanation of what was happening and why.
KCTV5 News reached out to the TSA and asked about hair screenings. They told us, “we take the screening of all passengers very seriously when they come through the airport security checkpoint. The safety and security of all travelers and crewmembers is our primary mission. Pat-downs are legally authorized and necessary to detect prohibited and potentially dangerous items.”
Their website warns travelers they may be pulled aside if they’re wearing a ponytail or a bun, hair clips or other accessories, but Green wasn’t doing any of those things.
“If you’re not checking everyone’s hair like, what makes the difference? Like I would just like to know what made the difference? Curls? Are curls threatening now? You know basically you need to treat everyone the same,” Green said.
The TSA directed us to their website for videos on what you might expect if you were chosen for a hair pat-down.
