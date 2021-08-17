LANSING, KS (KCTV) -- As the chaos continues and concerns intensify in Afghanistan, one Lansing veteran is trying to draw attention to a group in Kabul, now stranded and scared, who gave western soldiers hope to people like him when they returned home.
Thad Krasnesky (Maj., Ret.) retired to Lansing after 22 years as an Army intelligence officer based in the Middle East.
He returned from Afghanistan with a new family member and a deep connection with those who brought them together.
When Krasnesky sees images of people packing the airport in Kabul, desperately grabbing onto a departing plane, he thinks about the 10-year-old girl named Dina who sold scarves outside the embassy.
“I have so many scarves. I don’t need any more scarves, but I would buy a scarf every time I passed her,” he remembers.
He thinks of the families who’d invited him into their homes during his time in Afghanistan in 2012 and 2015.
“What you find yourself doing is you find yourself standing up and walking closer to the TV, pausing, trying to zoom in and look at the faces and try and see, do I recognize that person? Is that anybody I know?” Krasnesky described.
One person he made a connected with was a young woman who worked at the police station. She bought gifts for Krasnesky’s wife and kids a month after he got home, he said, he was told she’s been tortured and beheaded because she worked with Americans. He began to wonder what it was all for.
“Sometimes you wind up in some dark places when you allow those feelings to start coming in,” explained Krasnesky. “It helps to have something to anchor you.”
That something for him was a cat who went by the name No Tail. They met in Kabul 2015.
Krasnesky is a runner. No Tail got used to seeing Krasnesky go for his runs every morning at 5 a.m. On Sundays, he would rest, but No Tail would have no part of it.
“He would come and sit outside the barracks and howl every morning at five o'clock until I came downstairs,” Krasnesky said.
He was determined to take No Tail back to the states with him. The group that made that happen is called Nowzad, founded by a British commando who returned to Kabul in 2007 to reunite stray animals with the service members they’d bonded with.
“You get to this point where you realize you can't save everybody. And you're like, I’ve got to do something. Part of it is about saving the animal. Part of it is about saving a part of yourself, because of the things that you see, the things that you do there,” Krasnesky said. “You’re like, I’ve lost so much here. I’ve lost friends. I’ve lost a part of, in some cases, a part of my humanity. But I can save this. I can save a dog. I can save a cat.”
Nowzad Founder Pen Farthing and his staff are now stranded. That includes Afghan men and women his group hired and trained in veterinary skills. Krasnesky said the women especially are now worried about their future under Taliban rule.
“For the last 15 years, they’ve had a career, they’ve had a job, they’ve had an ability to make a difference, they’ve had the ability to feel like they are part of a solution, and now they’re being told they can’t go out on the street without a chaperone, that they can’t show their face in public,” Krasnesky said. “He’s trying to get his wife out. He’s trying to get his staff out. And he’s trying to get the animals out.”
Krasnesky knows they are no more important than the hundreds of others trying to evacuate, but he has to start somewhere. The people who brought him No Tail have secured a plane, but the hold up now, like for so many, is the bureaucracy.
“We can’t have people just falling back on those procedural excuses and saying, ‘Well, it’s a 30-day wait, and we need to have signatures from the Secretary of Tiddlywinks or whatever,’” Krasnesky opined. “It’s like the government's been overthrown, you know. There is no Secretary of Tiddlywinks anymore, you know, and if there is, he's not going to sign your paperwork. So, you know, let's just, let's just fix it and figure it out later.”
Nowzad is campaigning supporters to pressure the British government to make the evacuation happen.
You can follow their progress on Nowzad’s Facebook page or website.
