Local teen opens own free-range egg business

LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- A Kansas teen with autism is turning his love for animals into his very own business.
Judah Lay is bringing fresh eggs to his customers and running his very own free-range egg business called Lay’s Eggs in Leavenworth County.
Lay, 13, loves caring for all the chickens. Every day he feeds and brings water to his chickens. He then carefully collects eggs from their coops and helps package them for his customers.
“Since he was diagnosed, I really wanted to focus on what he is good at,” Kim Thompson said. “Being able to be as independent as he possibly can. Feeling valuable.”
Lay is nonverbal and uses sign language to communicate.
His mom said she realized he was a natural farmer. So, she decided to use what he loves to teach life lessons and money management.
“Out of the sales from the eggs, he has to pay for the hay and the food,” she said.
He also learns hard work can pay off.
“He gets a little spending money,” she said. “He mostly spends it on smoothies,” she added with a laugh.
KCTV5 News asked Lay about his goals and he wrote down his answers for us. He hopes to buy more chickens, be a farmer, and save up for an in-ground pool.
She hopes that by focusing on his strengths she can set him up for a successful future where he can build a stable life for himself.
“Lay's Eggs could be a full-time business or career,” she said. “If not that, he could go work on a farm.”
If you want to buy some of Lay’s eggs all you have to do is send him a message on his business' Facebook page, which can be found here.
